Banking
LX

Financial Sector Update for 11/17/2022: LX, BX, HOOD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 17, 2022 — 09:17 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up over 3%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 1.73 Chinese renminbi ($0.24) per diluted American depositary share, down from 3.09 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. LexinFintech was climbing past 8% recently.

Blackstone (BX) said it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 52% stake in information technology company R Systems International for 29.04 billion Indian rupees ($359 million). Blackstone was recently down more than 2%.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) was over 1% lower after saying total trading volumes in October declined year over year by 41% for equities, 14% for options contracts, and 80% for cryptocurrencies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LX
BX
HOOD
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.