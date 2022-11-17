Financial Sector Update for 11/17/2022: LX, BX, HOOD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up over 3%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 1.73 Chinese renminbi ($0.24) per diluted American depositary share, down from 3.09 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. LexinFintech was climbing past 8% recently.

Blackstone (BX) said it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 52% stake in information technology company R Systems International for 29.04 billion Indian rupees ($359 million). Blackstone was recently down more than 2%.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) was over 1% lower after saying total trading volumes in October declined year over year by 41% for equities, 14% for options contracts, and 80% for cryptocurrencies.

