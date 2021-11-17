Financial Sector Update for 11/17/2021: VCTR, BX, CURO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.16%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.19% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.16%.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) was down more than 2% amid a proposed underwritten secondary offering of 4 million shares of Class A common stock.

Blackstone Group (BX) was marginally advancing after saying private equity funds managed by the company closed the purchase of International Data Group from Oriental Rainbow LLC for an enterprise value of $1.3 billion.

CURO Group (CURO) was unchanged after announcing a definitive deal to acquire consumer finance company Heights Finance for $360 million, comprising $335 million in cash and $25 million in CURO common shares.

