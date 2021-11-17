Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/17/2021: STNE,DLO,AVDX

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising 0.2% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.3% after new data showed US housing starts fell to a 1.52 million annualized rate in October from September's 1.53 million pace, lagging market expectations looking for a 1.579 million yearly rate.

Bitcoin was 0.5% lower at $60,344, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was more than 1 basis point lower at 1.620%.

In company news, StoneCo (STNE) plunged nearly 34% after the Brazilian fintech company overnight reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of 0.46 Brazilian real ($0.11) per share, more than halving its $0.99 real per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting 0.63 real per share.

DLocal (DLO) fell more than 21% after the payments processor reported Q3 net income of $0.06 per share, doubling its $0.03 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) rose almost 12% after the accounts payable software company late Tuesday reported a 37% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to $65.2 million, topping the $61.6 million Street view.

