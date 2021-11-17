Financial Sector Update for 11/17/2021: IREN,STNE,DLO,AVDX

Financial stocks were falling in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.7% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.5% after new data showed contractors pulled new building permits at 1.65 million annualized pace during October, rising 4% over the previous month and topping the Street's view for a 1.63 million yearly rate.

Bitcoin was 1.1% lower at $60,286, reversing an earlier slide, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3 basis points lower at 1.604%.

In company news, Iris Energy (IREN) retreated Wednesday in its public markets debut, sinking as much as 23% to a first-day low of $21.46 a share, despite the bitcoin miner earlier pricing an initial public offering of nearly 8.3 million ordinary shares at $28 apiece, topping its expected $25 to $27 per share range.

DLocal (DLO) fell more than 27% after the payments processor reported Q3 net income of $0.06 per share, doubling its $0.03 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

StoneCo (STNE) plunged nearly 33% after the Brazilian fintech company overnight reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of 0.46 Brazilian real ($0.11) per share, more than halving its $0.99 real per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting 0.63 real per share.

To the upside, AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) rose 7% after the accounts payable software company late Tuesday reported a 37% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to $65.2 million, exceeding the $61.6 million Street view.

