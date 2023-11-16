Financial Sector Update for 11/16/2023: VAC, JEF, WFC, MS

Financial stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index little changed and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) rising 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slumped 5.5% to $35,786, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 9 basis points to 4.45%.

In economic news, initial jobless claims in the week ended Nov. 11 rose to 231,000 from an upwardly revised 218,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for an increase to 220,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Industrial production declined 0.6% in October, compared with expectations for a 0.4% decrease in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and a downwardly revised 0.1% increase in September.

In corporate news, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) said Thursday it completed a $450 million securitization of vacation ownership loans offered to qualified institutional buyers. Its shares dropped 4.1%.

Jefferies (JEF) is hiring John Manley, the former deputy prime minister of Canada, as chair, Bloomberg reported, citing The Globe and Mail. Jefferies also named Ron Lloyd, the former head of Credit Suisse Canada, as vice chair, and the executives will start in December, the report said. Its shares fell 0.6%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) is facing pressure from regulators to do more to police customer crime, The Wall Street Journal reported. The bank's shares fell 0.9%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of several securities from time to time. Its shares eased 0.2%.

