Financial Sector Update for 11/16/2023: SKWD, PNNT, BLK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) marginally higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.3%.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) was falling past 2% after it priced a follow-on offering of 5 million common shares at $30.50 per share.

PennantPark Investment (PNNT) reported a fiscal Q4 net investment income of $0.24 per share, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.22, if comparable. PennantPark Investment was down 0.8% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

BlackRock (BLK) said its Evergreen Infrastructure fund has received commitments of roughly $1 billion from European founding partners. BlackRock was marginally higher in recent Thursday premarket activity.

