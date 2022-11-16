Banking
RKT

Financial Sector Update for 11/16/2022: RKT, COIN, AJG

November 16, 2022 — 03:53 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks added to their declines in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.2%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.8%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.5% to $16,553, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 10.7 basis points to 3.692%.

In company news, Rocket (RKT) fell 7.7% after the mortgage lender said in a regulatory filing overnight that Chief Financial Officer Julie Booth resigned from her position on Tuesday. The company provided no other details.

Coinbase Global (COIN) dropped more than 12% after DA Davidson Wednesday cut its price target for the digital currency exchange by $30 to $70 while reiterating its buy rating for the stock. Coinbase shares also were under pressure after a regulatory filing showed chair and Chief Executive Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 class A Coinbase shares on Nov. 11 through his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) gained 1.1%. The insurance broker said it renewed its equity financing program for acquisitions, filing a new shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to 7 million shares. It also has 2 million shares available for sale through prior shelf registration, and the company established an at-the-market equity program to sell up to 3 million additional shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RKT
COIN
AJG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.