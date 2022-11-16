Financial Sector Update for 11/16/2022: RKT, COIN, AJG

Financial stocks added to their declines in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.2%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.8%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.5% to $16,553, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 10.7 basis points to 3.692%.

In company news, Rocket (RKT) fell 7.7% after the mortgage lender said in a regulatory filing overnight that Chief Financial Officer Julie Booth resigned from her position on Tuesday. The company provided no other details.

Coinbase Global (COIN) dropped more than 12% after DA Davidson Wednesday cut its price target for the digital currency exchange by $30 to $70 while reiterating its buy rating for the stock. Coinbase shares also were under pressure after a regulatory filing showed chair and Chief Executive Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 class A Coinbase shares on Nov. 11 through his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) gained 1.1%. The insurance broker said it renewed its equity financing program for acquisitions, filing a new shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to 7 million shares. It also has 2 million shares available for sale through prior shelf registration, and the company established an at-the-market equity program to sell up to 3 million additional shares.

