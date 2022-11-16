Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/16/2022: COIN, RKT, AJG

Financial stocks were moderately lower in Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.1% to $16,608, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 8.9 basis points to 3.71%.

In company news, Coinbase Global (COIN) dropped over 11% after DA Davidson Wednesday cut its price target for the digital currency exchange by $30 to $70 while reiterating its buy rating for the stock. Coinbase shares also were under pressure after a regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 class A Coinbase shares on Nov. 11 through his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) gained 1.1%. The insurance broker said it renewed its equity financing program for acquisitions, filing a new shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to 7 million shares. It also has 2 million shares available for sale through prior shelf registration, and the company established an at-the-market equity program to sell up to 3 million additional shares.

