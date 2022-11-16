Financial Sector Update for 11/16/2022: C, CG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were relatively steady premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently inactive. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.2% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.9% higher.

Citigroup (C) reported Tuesday charge-offs of 1.32% for October, compared with 1.12% in September. Citigroup was marginally lower recently.

Carlyle Group (CG) is in talks with other private equity firms about forming a group that would bid to acquire Heritage Provider Network, a US urgent care group, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing sources. Carlyle Group was advancing 0.5%.

