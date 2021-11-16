Financial Sector Update for 11/16/2021: MARA,USB,ML

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) also was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.7% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.3%.

Bitcoin was 5.6% lower at $60,447.50 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 1.623%.

In company news, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) has turned 2.7% higher, overcoming an 8.3% decline earlier Tuesday that followed the bitcoin miner pricing an upsized $650 million private placement of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026. The notes have an initial conversion price of $76.17 per share, or 37.5% above Monday's closing price, and the offering added an extra $150 million of the five-year notes to the deal over the company's original plans.

US Bancorp (USB) was 0.8% higher, bouncing back from a 1% decline, after a late-morning announcement of its purchase of fintech company TravelBank for an undisclosed sum. US Bancorp is expecting the deal will significantly expand its client base among companies seeking to better manage their travel expenses.

MoneyLion (ML) was slipping 0.2% after the digital finance company said it was acquiring creator network and content platform company MALKA Media. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.