Financial Sector Update for 11/16/2021: MARA, QFIN, OCSL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.02%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.4%.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was slipping past 6% after it priced its private offering of $650 million of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026 to qualified institutional buyers.

360 DigiTech (QFIN) was gaining nearly 7% in value after it reported Q3 adjusted diluted EPS of 10.17 Chinese renminbi ($1.58), up from 8.35 renminbi a year ago. Analysts' estimate for adjusted EPS was not available.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) posted fiscal Q4 adjusted net investment income of $0.16 per share, down from $0.17 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.15, if comparable. Oaktree Specialty Lending was recently up more than 2%.

