Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2023: GS, TFC, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 15, 2023 — 09:28 am EST

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.3%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is considering bigger bonuses to keep top traders and dealmakers on board, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs was marginally lower in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

Truist Financial (TFC) was edging higher after saying overnight it appointed Beau Cummins, the company's vice chair since 2021, to the newly created role of chief operating officer.

KKR (KKR) unit Global Atlantic Financial Group said late Tuesday it sold its 33% stake in a portfolio of 26 operating solar facilities and two energy storage facilities to Dutch pension provider APG. KKR was up 0.2% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

