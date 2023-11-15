Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2023: AXP, C, UBS, ENVA

Financial stocks advanced in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 6.1% to $37,736, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 9 basis points to 4.54%.

In economic news, the US producer price index fell 0.5% in October, versus the 0.1% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, following a 0.4% increase in September.

US retail sales in October slid 0.1% month over month, compared with the 0.3% decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. In September, sales were up a revised 0.9%.

In corporate news, American Express (AXP) said Wednesday the net write-off rate for US consumer card member loans in October was 1.9%, compared with 1.7% in September. Its shares rose 1.6%.

Citigroup (C) is expected to begin laying off employees as part of a reorganization plan it announced earlier, CNBC reported. The bank's shares rose 1.7%.

UBS (UBS) said France's top court has referred the Swiss bank's tax fraud case to the Paris Court of Appeal for a new trial. UBS shares rose 2.7%.

Enova International (ENVA) said Wednesday it agreed to pay a $15 million civil money penalty to the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as settlement for consumer loan processing issues caused by technical systems and processing errors. Its shares fell 0.3%.

