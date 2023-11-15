News & Insights

Banking
AXP

Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2023: AXP, C, UBS, ENVA

November 15, 2023 — 03:43 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks advanced in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 6.1% to $37,736, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 9 basis points to 4.54%.

In economic news, the US producer price index fell 0.5% in October, versus the 0.1% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, following a 0.4% increase in September.

US retail sales in October slid 0.1% month over month, compared with the 0.3% decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. In September, sales were up a revised 0.9%.

In corporate news, American Express (AXP) said Wednesday the net write-off rate for US consumer card member loans in October was 1.9%, compared with 1.7% in September. Its shares rose 1.6%.

Citigroup (C) is expected to begin laying off employees as part of a reorganization plan it announced earlier, CNBC reported. The bank's shares rose 1.7%.

UBS (UBS) said France's top court has referred the Swiss bank's tax fraud case to the Paris Court of Appeal for a new trial. UBS shares rose 2.7%.

Enova International (ENVA) said Wednesday it agreed to pay a $15 million civil money penalty to the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as settlement for consumer loan processing issues caused by technical systems and processing errors. Its shares fell 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP
C
UBS
ENVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.