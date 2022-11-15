Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2022: NU,KINS,CDLX

Financial stocks were trending higher in Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 3.1% to $17,016, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 4.3 basis points to 3.822%.

In company news, Nu Holdings (NU) gained more than 15% after the Brazilian fintech company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $63.1 million, reversing a $1.2 million adjusted loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew year-over-year to $1.31 billion from $480.9 million, exceeding the $1.18 billion Street view.

Cardlytics (CDLX) climbed nearly 3% after the bank advertising platform late Monday disclosed plans to eliminate 51 employee positions as part of cost-cutting efforts and focus on key growth areas. The company is expecting around $1.1 million in severance and other related costs associated with the layoffs, which are expected to be completed by early 2023.

Kingstone Companies (KINS) Tuesday tumbled more than 25%, sinking to its lowest share price since April 2009, after the property and casualty insurer reported an adjusted Q3 net loss of $0.35 per share, paring its $1.02 per share loss during the same quarter last year but trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.02 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

