Banking
DB

Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2022: DB, CS, APO, OCSL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 15, 2022 — 09:23 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 3%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were almost 3% lower.

Deutsche Bank (DB) said it will search the records and emails of a former executive in connection with a lawsuit filed by Palladium Hotel Group, according to Bloomberg News. Deutsche Bank was recently climbing past 3%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) said it has agreed to sell a "significant part" of its Securitized Products Group to Apollo Global Management (APO) through several transactions expected to be completed by mid-2023. Apollo Global Management was more than 3% higher recently.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending was recently up more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DB
CS
APO
OCSL
XLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.