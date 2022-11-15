Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2022: DB, CS, APO, OCSL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 3%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were almost 3% lower.

Deutsche Bank (DB) said it will search the records and emails of a former executive in connection with a lawsuit filed by Palladium Hotel Group, according to Bloomberg News. Deutsche Bank was recently climbing past 3%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) said it has agreed to sell a "significant part" of its Securitized Products Group to Apollo Global Management (APO) through several transactions expected to be completed by mid-2023. Apollo Global Management was more than 3% higher recently.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending was recently up more than 1%.

