Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2022: AAIC,NU,KINS,CDLX

Financial stocks were off earlier highs in late Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was still ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead by 1.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 3.4% to $16,842, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.6 basis points to 3.799%.

In company news, Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC) was sinking nearly 1% late in Tuesday trading, giving back an early 3.5% gain, after the real estate investment trust overnight reported non-GAAP net income of $0.11 per share, almost doubling its $0.06 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the two-analyst mean looking for $0.05 per share.

Kingstone Companies (KINS) Tuesday tumbled more than 47%, sinking to its lowest share price since April 2009, after the property and casualty insurer reported an adjusted Q3 net loss of $0.35 per share, paring its $1.02 per share loss during the same quarter last year but trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.02 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

On the upside, Cardlytics (CDLX) climbed 2.5% after the bank advertising platform late Monday disclosed plans to eliminate 51 employee positions as part of cost-cutting efforts to focus on key growth areas. The company is expecting around $1.1 million in severance and other related costs associated with the layoffs, which are expected to be completed by early 2023.

Nu Holdings (NU) gained almost 14% after the Brazilian fintech company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $63.1 million, reversing a $1.2 million adjusted loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew year-over-year to $1.31 billion from $480.9 million, exceeding the $1.18 billion Street view.

