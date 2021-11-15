Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2021: PNBK,OXBR,WU,FISV,MARA

Financial stocks turned narrowly mixed late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% but the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.5%, reversing an early advance, although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) still was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin was 0.4% lower at $63,841.19 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was more than 4 basis points higher at 1.623%.

In company news, Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) soared 54% after disclosing plans to merge with digital banker American Challenger Development Corp through a stock swap that will provide Patriot investors with an 8.2% stake and American Challenger shareholders a 13.8% interest in the combined companies following $890 million in upcoming stock sales by Patriot to selected institutional investors. Patriot Monday also announced a strategic partnership with Sunlight Financial forming a multi-year loan program worth up to $1.75 billion to fund residential solar energy systems and battery storage.

Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBR) advanced over 11% after the reinsurance carrier reported Q3 net income of $1.14 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share net loss during the year-ago period while total revenue grew to $7.03 million from $259,000 in revenue during the same quarter in 2020. Analyst estimates were not disclosed.

Among decliners, Western Union (WU) slid 2.3% after the money-transfer company Monday said CEO Hikmet Ersek would retire by the end of 2021 and will be succeeded by Devin McGranahan, who is an executive vice president and senior group president for global business solutions at Fiserv (FISV).

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) slid over 27% after the bitcoin mining company Monday disclosed plans for a $500 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2026. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the potential acquisition of more bitcoins.

