Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2021: OXBR,WU,FISV,MARA

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin was 0.5% lower at $64,054 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was almost 4 basis points higher at 1.62%.

In company news, Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBR) advanced 7.3% after the reinsurance carrier reported Q3 net income of $1.14 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share net loss during the year-ago period while total revenue grew to $7.03 million from $259,000 in revenue during the same quarter in 2020. Analyst estimates were not disclosed.

Western Union (WU) slid 1.3% after the money-transfer company Monday said CEO Hikmet Ersek would retire by the end of 2021 and will be succeeded by Devin McGranahan, who is an executive vice president and senior group president for global business solutions at Fiserv (FISV).

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) slid over 14% after the bitcoin mining company Monday disclosed plans for a $500 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2026. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the potential acquisition of more bitcoins.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.