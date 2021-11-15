Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2021: BBVA, KKR, CONE, SPGI, INFO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.34% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.90% higher, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.82% lower.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) was down more than 3% after saying it is initiating a takeover bid for the 50.15% stake it does not currently own in Turkish lender Garanti.

KKR (KKR) was over 1% higher after the company and Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to purchase all outstanding common shares of CyrusOne (CONE) for $90.50 per share in an all-cash deal valued at about $15 billion.

S&P Global (SPGI) and IHS Markit (INFO) said they reached an antitrust agreement with the US Department of Justice, allowing their $44 billion merger to proceed after previously arranged divestitures. S&P Global was slightly lower while IHS Markit was advancing in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.