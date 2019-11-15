Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2019: V, YRD, CNO, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.47%

BAC: + 0.55%

WFC: -0.17%

C: +0.56%

USB: +0.27%

Most of the top financial stocks were higher in pre-market trading Friday.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(=) CNO Financial Group (CNO), which was flat during pre-market hours. Its board authorized the repurchase of an additional $500 million shares of the company's common stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Visa (V) gained 0.2% after confirming that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating the company on whether it has prohibited merchants from using other debit payment networks.

(+) Yiren Digital (YRD) rose by more than 3%. The online finance marketplace reported Q3 net profit of RMB2.45 ($0.34) per American depositary share, compared with a loss of RMB1.47 yuan per ADS a year ago.

