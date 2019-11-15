Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2019: DFS,CNO,EV,BANC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.45%

BAC +0.54%

WFC +0.54%

C +0.30%

USB +0.78%

Financial stocks gave back a portion of their earlier gains, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing about 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were hanging on to a 0.1% advance. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down almost 0.5% in late trade.

(+) Discover Financial Services (DFS) was fractionally lower Friday afternoon, erasing most of a late-morning 1% slide that followed the credit card issuer reporting an increase in the delinquency rate by borrowers to 2.58% during October compared with a 2.50% rate the prior month and a 2.41% rate in August. The net principal charge-off rate in October fell to 3.27% from 3.32% in September but was up from 3.03% in October 2018.

(+) CNO Financial Group (CNO) rose more than 5% after the insurance company authorized the repurchase of another $500 million of its common stock. The company has bought back $177.3 million of its stock during 2019 and has $107 million remaining under its previous authorization.

(-) Eaton Vance (EV) was edging lower Friday after the asset investment firm selected G. R. Nelson to be the new portfolio manager of its closed-end funds together with Michael Allison, who currently is a vice president and an equity analyst at the company.

(-) Banc of California (BANC) declined fractionally on Friday. The bank holding company said Lynn Hopkins was named chief financial officer, effective Dec. 9, succeeding John Bogler who stepped down earlier this week. Chief accounting officer Mike Smith will act as interim CFO at the company until Hopkins begins work next month.

