Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2023: WFC, INTU, ALL, PSFE, BXP

Financial stocks were sharply higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) climbing 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index surged 5.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) popped 5.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining almost 3% to $35,407, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries tumbled 19 basis points to 4.44%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index stood unchanged in October, versus market expectations for a 0.1% increase and following a 0.4% jump in September, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.2% in October, compared with the consensus for a 0.3% gain and a 0.3% increase in September. The year-over-year rates for overall and core CPI decreased to 3.2% and 4%, respectively, from 3.7% and 4.1% in the previous month.

In corporate news, Wells Fargo (WFC) will cut between 40 and 50 jobs at its corporate and investment banking business due to reduced dealmaking activity it has seen for more than a year, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Wells Fargo shares were rising 3.7%.

Intuit (INTU) said Tuesday that Intuit QuickBooks has teamed up with Allstate's (ALL) Allstate Health Solutions to give QuickBooks online payroll customers expanded insurance options for their workers. Intuit shares added 4.5%.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares soared 24% after the company posted higher Q3 results and affirmed its 2023 revenue guidance.

Boston Properties (BXP) jumped 11% after the company agreed to sell a 45% stake in two properties under development in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Norges Bank Investment Management at a gross valuation of about $1.66 billion.

