Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2023: RWAY, FNF, AJG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 14, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently climbing 1.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 4.2% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 4%.

Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) said OCM Growth Holdings and Oaktree Opportunities Fund XB Holdings plan an underwritten secondary offering of 3.75 million shares of the company's common stock. Runway Growth Finance was down more than 8% in recent premarket activity.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) was marginally advancing after saying it aims to invest roughly $250 million in its majority-owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was up more than 1% after saying it acquired Australia-based Edgar Insurance Brokers.

