Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2023: PSFE, BXP, NYCB

Financial stocks jumped Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index surged 6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 4.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.6% to $35,874, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries tumbled 17 basis points to 4.47%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index stood unchanged in October, versus market expectations for a 0.1% increase and following a 0.4% jump in September, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.2% in October, compared with the consensus for a 0.3% gain and a 0.3% increase in September. The year-over-year rates for overall and core CPI decreased to 3.2% and 4%, respectively, from 3.7% and 4.1% in the previous month.

In corporate news, Paysafe (PSFE) shares soared 22% after the company posted higher Q3 results and affirmed its 2023 revenue guidance.

Boston Properties (BXP) jumped 10% after the company agreed to sell a 45% stake in two under-development properties in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Norges Bank Investment Management at a gross valuation of about $1.66 billion.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) was downgraded by Wedbush to underperform from neutral over its "sizable exposure to the NYC rent-regulated multifamily lending market." The price target was cut to $8 from $12. New York Community Bancorp shares were up 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.