Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2022: VOYA,MPC,SCHW,OZK

November 14, 2022 — 01:42 pm EST

Financial stocks were drifting lower in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 1%.

Bitcoin was little changed at $16,547, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.1 basis points to 3.874%.

In company news, Voya Financial (VOYA) shares slid past 3% after the investment manager Monday said it has hired Donald Templin to be its new chief financial officer, succeeding Michael Smith. Templin had been CFO at Marathon Petroleum (MPC) for nearly a decade through January 2021, helping lead its finance organization following its separation from Marathon Oil.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) stock fell 1.5% after the discount broker Monday reported $7 trillion in client assets at the end of October, a 12% decline in total client assets compared with the previous year.

Bank OZK (OZK) shares added 2.3% after the bank holding company Monday authorized a new $300 million stock buyback program to replace its previous share repurchase plan that expired Nov. 4.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
