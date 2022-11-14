Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2022: QFIN, ENV, BLK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 14, 2022 — 09:20 am EST

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by 0.20% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was down 0.78% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was 0.94% higher.

360 DigiTech (QFIN) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 6.48 renminbi ($0.91) per diluted American depositary share, down from 10.17 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 6.50 renminbi. 360 DigiTech shares were advancing nearly 5% in recent market activity.

Envestnet (ENV) shares were down past 3% after proposing an offering of $350 million of convertible notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

BlackRock (BLK) has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the country's sovereign wealth fund, to jointly explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East, with a focus on Saudi Arabia. BlackRock shares were recently down nearly 1%.

