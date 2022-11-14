Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2022: BITF,BITF.TO,VOYA,MPC,SCHW,OZK

Financial stocks continued to lose more ground Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.0% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 2.2%.

Bitcoin was rising 1.4% at $16,322, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.2 basis points to 3.865%.

In company news, Bitfarms (BITF) dropped over 11% after the Canadian cryptocurrency mining firm Monday reported a Q3 net loss of $0.40 per share, reversing its $0.13 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.02 per share net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. Total revenue fell to $33 million from $44.8 million during the year-ago period and also lagging the analyst's call expecting $37.6 million in Q3 revenue.

Voya Financial (VOYA) shares slid 4.7% after the investment manager Monday said it has hired Donald Templin to be its new chief financial officer, succeeding Michael Smith. Templin had been CFO at Marathon Petroleum (MPC) for nearly a decade through January 2021, helping lead its finance organization following its separation from Marathon Oil.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) stock fell 1.8% after the discount broker Monday reported $7 trillion in client assets at the end of October, a 12% decline in total client assets compared with the previous year.

To the upside, Bank OZK (OZK) shares added 1.6% after the bank holding company Monday authorized a new $300 million stock buyback program to replace its previous share repurchase plan that expired Nov. 4.

