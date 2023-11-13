Financial Sector Update for 11/13/2023: TIO, DWAC, ORI

Financial stocks were decreasing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each shedding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was sliding 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1% to $36,702, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2 basis points to 4.65%.

In corporate news, Tingo (TIO) shares were up past 9%. The company said Monday that former finance chief Kevin Chen will resume his duties on an interim basis, pending his formal appointment by the board this week. Chen is the company's current chief financial officer for its Asian operations.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) said Monday it lacks the financial resources it needs to sustain operations for a reasonable period of time, which, along with other factors, raises doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. Its shares were down 0.7%.

Old Republic International (ORI) said Monday it has agreed to sell its mortgage insurance business to Arch Capital Group for about $140 million. Old Republic shares fell 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.