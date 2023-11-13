Financial Sector Update for 11/13/2023: FTHM, NOTE, DWAC, TIO

Financial stocks were decreasing in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was sliding 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.7% to $36,835, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady at 4.63%.

In corporate news, Fathom (FTHM) shares rose 3.1%. The company said Monday that Joshua Harley was stepping down as chief executive and chair for family reasons. Marco Fregenal, chief financial officer and president, was appointed CEO. He will continue as CFO until a replacement is found.

FiscalNote (NOTE) and True Digital said Monday they have entered into a partnership to help financial institutions understand risks within their supplier networks. FiscalNote shares were up 1.2%.

Tingo (TIO) shares fell 5.2%. The company said Monday that former finance chief Kevin Chen will resume his duties on an interim basis, pending his formal appointment by the board this week. Chen is the company's current chief financial officer for its Asian operations.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) said Monday it lacks the financial resources it needs to sustain operations for a reasonable period of time, which, along with other factors, raises doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. Its shares were little changed.

