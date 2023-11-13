News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 11/13/2023: BAM, JRVR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 13, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.1%.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was 0.5% lower after saying it has opened a new office in Frankfurt, Germany, that will allow the company to be closer to investment opportunities in the German-speaking region.

James River Group Holdings (JRVR) was gaining over 3% in value after saying Friday its board will explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale or merger, to maximize shareholder value.

