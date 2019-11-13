Financial Sector Update for 11/13/2019: KNSL, NNI, HTH, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: -0.77%
BAC: -0.88%
WFC: -0.66%
C: -0.89%
USB: +0.03%
Most financial majors were trading lower pre-market Wednesday.
Early movers include:
(+) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL), which was gaining more than 7% in value as it is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before trading begins on Nov. 18, to replace Dean Foods (DF), which filed for voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization.
In other sector news:
(=) Nelnet (NNI) was flat after saying it has re-filed an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and state regulators to establish a Utah-chartered industrial bank, Nelnet Bank.
(=) Hilltop Holdings (HTH) was unchanged after it reported in an SEC filing that it is unable to file its quarter report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
