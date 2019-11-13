Financial Sector Update for 11/13/2019: CDLX,KNSL,NNI

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.48%

BAC -0.91%

WFC -0.87%

C -0.79%

USB +0.38%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking more than 0.3% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling about 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Cardlytics (CDLX) jumped more than 35% to a best-ever $53.93 a share after the mobile bank advertising platform late Tuesday reported a surprise non-GAAP profit during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, earning $0.03 per share, excluding one-time items, reversing a $0.15 adjusted net loss during the smae quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.14 non-GAAP net loss. Revenue grew to $56.4 million, also exceeding the $50.02 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) climbed more than 10% in Wednesday trade after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the casualty and property insurance company would replace Dean Foods (DF) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of the regular session on Monday, Nov. 18.

(-) Nelnet (NNI) was little changed Wednesday afternoon, overcoming an early 2% decline, after the company said it has re-filed an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and state regulators to establish a Utah-chartered industrial bank, Nelnet Bank. Nelnet previously filed its initial applications with the FDIC and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions in June 2018 before withdrawing that bid three months later following talks with the federal and state agencies.

