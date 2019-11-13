Financial Sector Update for 11/13/2019: BPY,JPM,CLDX,KNSL,NNI

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.51%

BAC -0.91%

WFC -1.38%

C -1.37%

USB +0.36%

Financial stocks continued to decline in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking almost 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling nearly 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) was narrowly higher late Wednesday following a Bloomberg report the real estate investment trust has bought out JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) co-investor stakes in four US shopping centers. In a related transaction, JPMorgan and the New York State Teachers' Retirement System purchased Brookfield's stake in the Bridgewater Commons shopping center in New Jersey. The deals had a combined value of $3.2 billion, including debt, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

In other sector news:

(+) Cardlytics (CDLX) jumped more than 44% to a best-ever $57.51 a share after the mobile bank advertising platform late Tuesday reported a surprise non-GAAP profit during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, earning $0.03 per share, excluding one-time items, reversing a $0.15 adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.14 non-GAAP net loss. Revenue grew to $56.4 million, also exceeding the $50.02 million analyst mean.

(+) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) climbed 11% in Wednesday trade after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the casualty and property insurance company would replace Dean Foods (DF) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of the regular session on Monday, Nov. 18.

(-) Nelnet (NNI) was edging higher late Wednesday afternoon, overcoming an early 2% decline. The company said it has re-filed an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and state regulators to establish a Utah-chartered industrial bank, Nelnet Bank. Nelnet previously filed its initial applications with the FDIC and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions in June 2018 before withdrawing that bid three months later following talks with the federal and state agencies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.