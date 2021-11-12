Financial Sector Update for 11/12/2021: OPFI, SCM, IRL

Financial stocks turned narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin was 1.7% lower at $63,860. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was more than 2 basis points higher at 1.580%.

In company news, OppFi (OPFI) was 1.5% higher, giving back most of a nearly 13 gain soon after Friday's opening bell that followed the lender reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.21 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue grew 46.5% to $92 million, also beating the $88.5 million analyst mean.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) dropped 1.5% after the asset manager and middle-market lender late Thursday disclosing plans for a public offering of its stock. Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the company's credit facility and investing in its portfolio companies.

New Ireland Fund (IRL) was bouncing between small gains and losses Friday after the mutual funds manager renewed its stock buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of its outstanding common stock through next October.

