Financial Sector Update for 11/12/2021: MGI,OPFI,SCM,IRL

Financial stocks were hanging on for small gains late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Friday rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) also was 0.1% higher, reversing a midday decline.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.4% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 0.3%.

Bitcoin was 1.4% lower at $64,124. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was more than 2 basis points higher at 1.582%.

In company news, MoneyGram International (MGI) raced almost 14% higher after a new regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO Alexander Holmes Wednesday bought 5,000 of the company's common shares at $5.60 apiece, increasing his direct stake in the money transfer and payments processor to more than 1.2 million shares.

OppFi (OPFI) was 0.4% lower, giving back an earlier gain soon after Friday's opening bell that followed the lender reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.21 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue grew 46.5% to $92 million, also beating the $88.5 million analyst mean.

New Ireland Fund (IRL) was bouncing between small gains and losses Friday after the mutual funds manager renewed its stock buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of its outstanding common stock through next October.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) was about flat after the asset manager and middle-market lender late Thursday disclosed plans for a public offering of its stock. Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the company's credit facility and investing in its portfolio companies.

