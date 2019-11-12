Financial Sector Update for 11/12/2019: NDAQ,ENV,ADP

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping less than 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling over 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Nasdaq (NDAQ) was fractionally lower after the exchange operator Tuesday said its Nasdaq Futures unit is selling its futures and options exchange business to privately held EEX Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the companies said the deal includes all of Nasdaq Futures' core assets along with the transfer of its portfolio of open interest in commodities and dry bulk freight contracts.

In other sector news:

(+) Automatic Data Processing (ADP) was ahead nearly 2% after the payroll and benefits manager declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, representing a 15% increase over its most recent distribution to investors. The upcoming dividend, including the additional $0.12 per share, is payable Jan. 1 to shareholders of record on Dec. 13.

(+) Envestnet (ENV) rose nearly 1% on Tuesday after the financial technology company said its Tamarac unit and privately held Flyer have introduced a new trading platform combining their respective investment software tools. The companies said seven advisory firms on Tamarac portfolio-management platform are also now using Flyer Co-Pilot order management system, adding they were working to sign up more clients.

