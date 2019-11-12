Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/12/2019: LTS, V

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.17%

BAC: -0.03%

WFC: Flat

C: -0.13%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were trading flat to lower during pre-market hours Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(+) Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (LTS) surged more than 22% after announcing its pending acquisition by Advisor Group in a deal with a total enterprise value of $1.3 billion.

(+) Visa (V) rose by less than 1% after reporting that it has agreed to acquire a "significant minority" interest in Nigeria-based fintech startup Interswitch.

(=) Lazard (LAZ) was flat after it reported its preliminary assets under management as of Oct. 31 of about $235.8 billion, up from $230.9 billion as of Sept. 30.

