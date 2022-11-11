Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FOCS,PGY,EXFY

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each advancing about 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.3% to $16,989, with sentiment flagging after crypto-currency exchange platform FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and founder Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO. The US bond markets are closed Friday for Veterans Day.

In company news, Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) added 2.9% after the asset manager said it has negotiated a new credit facility that will refinance its existing first-lien term loan and revolver facilities coming due in 2024.

Pagaya Technologies (PGY) fell 0.4%, reversing a nearly 8% morning advance, after the financial technology firm late Thursday reported a 49% surge in total revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended Sept. 30, with fee revenues along with interest and investment income growing to $204 million during the three months ended Sept. 30 and rolling past the single-analyst estimate expecting $178 million in Q3 revenue.

Expensify (EXFY) slumped over 11% after the expense-management software firm overnight reported a Q3 net loss of $0.10 per share, nearly halving its $0.18 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.07 per share net loss. Revenue grew 13% over the year-ago period to $42.5 million but also trailed the $45.9 million Street view.

