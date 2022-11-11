Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2022: BBDC, ITUB, KNSL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing 0.51%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were more than 1% lower.

Barings BDC (BBDC) shares were nearly 3% higher after it reported a Q3 net investment income of $0.26 per diluted share, up from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.25.

Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) shares were advancing by 0.4% after it reported Q3 earnings of 0.82 Brazilian reais ($0.16) per share, up from 0.62 reais per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.82 reais.

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) shares were down more than 2% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 155,000 common shares for expected gross proceeds of about $48.4 million, assuming no exercise of the underwriter's 30-day option to buy up to an additional 23,250 shares.

