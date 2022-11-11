Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2022: AEL, FOCS, PGY, EXFY

Financial stocks were moderately higher late in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each advancing about 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping less than 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 4.6% to $16,653, with sentiment flagging after the FTX Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down from the cryptocurrency exchange platform. The US bond markets were closed Friday for Veterans Day.

In company news, American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) added 4.6% on Friday after the life insurance and annuities company authorized a $400 million increase for its existing stock buyback program. The company now has $594 million available for share repurchases, it said.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) gained 1.2% after the asset manager said it has negotiated a new credit facility that will refinance its existing first-lien term loan and revolver facilities coming due in 2024.

To the downside, Pagaya Technologies (PGY) fell 1.4%, reversing a nearly 8% morning advance, after the financial technology firm late Thursday reported a 49% surge in total revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended Sept. 30, with total revenue growing to $204 million and rolling past the single-analyst estimate expecting $178 million in Q3 revenue.

Expensify (EXFY) slumped 16% after the expense-management software firm overnight reported a Q3 net loss of $0.10 per share, nearly halving its $0.18 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.07 per share net loss. Revenue grew 13% over the year-ago period to $42.5 million but also trailed the $45.9 million Street view.

