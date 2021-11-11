Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2021: SOFI, ROOT, HIPO, AEG

Financial stocks were modestly higher during pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) rose 0.8%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) declined 1%.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) gained more than 16% after reporting a Q3 net loss of $30 million, narrowing from a loss of $42.9 million a year earlier, while revenue rose 35% to $272 million.

Root (ROOT) climbed 11% in premarket trading. The insurer posted a narrower Q3 loss and higher revenue and said it now expects to be on the "favorable side" of the mid-point of its original guidance for an operating loss of $555 million to $505 million in the full-year 2021.

Hippo Holdings (HIPO) rose almost 4%. The insurer reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its full-year total generated premium forecast.

Dutch life insurer Aegon (AEG) dropped 1% despite reporting a narrower loss in its most recent quarter.

