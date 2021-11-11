Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2021: MQ,SOFI,PAYO,SI

Financial stocks were hanging on for moderate gains late in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index posting a 0.3% advance and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was climbing 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.6% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.1%.

Bitcoin was 2.6% lower at $65,078 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 1.560%.

In company news, Marqeta (MQ) turned 4% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 21% advance that followed the card issuing and processing company overnight reporting a smaller-than-expected Q3 loss and revenue topping Wall Street expectations. It also is projecting Q4 revenue in a range of $134 million to $139 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $125.8 million.

To the upside, Silvergate Capital (SI) gained more than 10% after JPMorgan began analyst coverage of the financial infrastructure services company with an overweight stock rating and a $300 price target.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) rose more than 13% after the lender narrowed its Q3 net loss to $30 million from $42.9 million during the same quarter last year, better than the Capital IQ consensus of a $106.5 million loss. The company also raised its FY21 revenue forecast to a new range of $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion from its prior guidance of $980 million, also exceeding the $965.7 analyst mean.

Payoneer Global (PAYO) climbed over 15% after reporting a Q3 break-even compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.04 per share net loss as revenue grew 35.6% year-over-year for the cross-border payments company to $122.7 million, topping the $111.1 million Street view.

