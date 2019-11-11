Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2019: ORCC,EQIX,ICE,GS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.28%

BAC -0.16%

WFC -0.07%

C -0.51%

USB -0.44%

Financial stocks were little changed shortly before Monday's closing bell, with the NYSE Financial Index falling less than 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were declining just over 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was pushing out to a more than 0.8% gain.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Owl Rock Capital Group (ORCC) was fractionally higher this afternoon after saying Dyal Capital Partners has made an unspecified minority investment in the alternative assets manager. Owl Rock said it will use all of the proceeds from the transaction to make loans and equity-related investments. The company also said there will be no management changes or shifts in its day-to-day operations resulting from the Neuberger Berman subsidiary acquiring a minority stake in Owl Rock.

In other sector news:

(+) Equinix (EQIX) climbed 1.5% after the real estate investment trust Monday said it has become the first company approved by the European Data Protection Board to allow multinational companies using its data centers to transfer private data to affiliates outside of the European Union.

(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was nearly 1% higher after Monday saying it will launch a new exchange in the United Arab Emirates for crude oil futures contracts, moving from Abu Dhabi's current retroactive official selling price to a market-driven and forward-pricing basis.

(-) Goldman Sachs (GS) declined 1.6% following media reports the New York Department of Financial Services was launching an investigation to determine whether the financial giant discriminated against women when it assigns the credit limits for Apple's (AAPL) credit card.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.