Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2019: ICE, UBS, NICK, JPM, BAC, C, WFC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.56%

BAC: -0.66%

WFC: -0.46%

C: -0.68%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mostly lower in pre-market trading Monday.

In other sector news:

(=) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was flat after unveiling plans to launch an exchange in the United Arab Emirates for futures contracts based on Abu Dhabi's flagship crude Murban.

(=) A UBS AG (UBS) executive is considering expanding credit to wealthy clients as a way to grow the company's wealth management business, Reuters reported Sunday, citing newspaper Sonntagzeitung. UBS was unchanged after the news.

(=) Nicholas Financial (NICK) was flat after it reported fiscal Q2 per-share earnings of $0.03 on a GAAP basis, down from last year's $0.07.

