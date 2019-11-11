Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2019: EQIX,ICE,GS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.35%

BAC -0.24%

WFC -0.36%

C -0.32%

USB -0.44%

Financial stocks were little changed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling less than 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were declining nearly 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising nearly 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Equinix (EQIX) climbed 1% after the real estate investment trust Monday said it has become the first company approved by the European Data Protection Board to allow multinational companies using its data centers to transfer private data to affiliates outside of the European Union.

In other sector news:

(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was about 1% higher after Monday saying it will launch a new exchange in the United Arab Emirates for crude oil futures contracts, moving from Abu Dhabi's current retroactive official selling price to a market-driven and forward-pricing basis.

(-) Goldman Sachs (GS) declined over 1% following media reports the New York Department of Financial Services was launching an investigation to determine whether the financial giant discriminated against women when it assigns the credit limits for Apple's (AAPL) credit card.

