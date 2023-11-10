News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 11/10/2023: LAZ, JRVR, GDOT, AIZ

November 10, 2023 — 03:42 pm EST

Financial stocks rose in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each adding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 1.2% to $37,158, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady at 4.62%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index dropped to 60.4 in November from 63.8 in October, compared with expectations for no change in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Lazard (LAZ) shares fell 3.2% after the company reported preliminary assets under management declined to $220.07 billion at the end of October from $228.26 billion in September.

James River Group (JRVR) said Friday its board will explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale or merger, to maximize shareholder value. Its shares rose 3.1%.

Green Dot (GDOT) tumbled 36% after the company's Q3 adjusted EPS missed analysts' expectations and it cut its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance.

Assurant (AIZ) said late Thursday its board approved a stock repurchase program for up to $600 million shares, adding to its current authorization, of which $174 million remained unused at the end of October. Its shares rose 1% on Friday.

