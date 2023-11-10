Financial Sector Update for 11/10/2023: JRVR, GDOT, AIZ

Financial stocks rose in Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 1.3% to $37,198, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady at 4.62%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index dropped to 60.4 in November from 63.8 in October, compared with expectations for no change in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, James River Group (JRVR) said Friday its board will explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale or merger, to maximize shareholder value. Its shares rose 4.4%.

Green Dot (GDOT) tumbled 37% after the company's Q3 adjusted EPS missed analysts' expectations and it cut its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance.

Assurant (AIZ) said late Thursday its board approved a stock repurchase program for up to $600 million shares, adding to its current authorization, of which $174 million remained unused at the end of October. Its shares rose 1%.

