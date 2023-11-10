News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 11/10/2023: GDOT, ARCC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 10, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.9% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.1%.

Green Dot (GDOT) was retreating by nearly 7% after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, down from $0.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.21.

Ares Capital (ARCC) said its chief financial officer, Penni Roll, plans to step down on Feb. 15. Ares Capital was advancing 0.5% pre-bell.

