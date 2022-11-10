Financial Sector Update for 11/10/2022: PSFE, BXSL, BEN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing past 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were almost 8% lower.

Paysafe (PSFE) was over 7% higher even as it reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.04, down from $0.05 a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.02.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) posted Q3 earnings of $0.58 per diluted share, down from $0.74 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.68. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund was recently climbing past 5%.

Franklin Resources (BEN) was up more than 4% after it reported preliminary assets under management of $1.318 trillion as of Oct. 31, compared with $1.297 trillion at the end of September.

