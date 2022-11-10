Financial Sector Update for 11/10/2022: IVZ,FICO,JXN,PAYO

Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 5.3% late in afternoon trading and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 4.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 10.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 7.3%.

Bitcoin was advancing 4.2% to $17,469, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was shedding 27 basis points to 3.82% after data Thursday showed the year-over-year rise in consumer prices slowed to 7.7% in October, below market forecasts for a 7.9% annual pace and fueling investor expectations the Federal Reserve could soon slow its interest-rate increases to contain inflation.

In company news, Invesco (IVZ) rose over 18% after overnight reporting a 2.8% increase in assets under management at the end of October compared with the previous month, rising to $1.361 trillion. The Oct. 31 total was positively impacted by favorable market returns, boosting assets by $32 billion over prior-month levels and offsetting a $1.7 billion decline in money market assets last month.

Fair Isaac (FICO) added almost 31% on Thursday after the financial analytics company topped Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q4 results and projected FY23 earnings and revenue above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company sees net income of around $19.42 per share on $1.48 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, are looking for an $18.40 per share adjusted profit on $1.44 billion in revenue.

Jackson Financial (JXN) gained over 18% after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $4.24 per share, down from non-GAAP earnings of $5.16 per share during the year-ago period but still blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting the annuities company to earn $2.90 per share, excluding one-time items. Total revenue grew to $4.02 billion from $1.58 billion last year, also crushing the $1.43 billion analyst mean.

To the downside, Payoneer Global (PAYO) tumbled more than 15% after the payments processor swung to an $0.08 per share net loss for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, down from $0.00 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a net loss of $0.02 per share.

